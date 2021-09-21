Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.60

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.60 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.75 ($0.22), with a volume of 937069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.31) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of £65.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.54.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

