HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Short Interest Down 35.2% in August

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the August 15th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in HumanCo Acquisition by 44.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 46,557 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in HumanCo Acquisition by 61.8% in the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 236,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 90,158 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,618,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in HumanCo Acquisition by 164.8% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 51,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 32,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $797,000. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HMCO remained flat at $$9.75 on Monday. 21,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,088. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. HumanCo Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

