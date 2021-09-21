HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSBC. Investec upgraded shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. upgraded shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. DBS Vickers upgraded shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of HSBC opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 63.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HSBC by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

