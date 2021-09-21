HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 440 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HSBA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on HSBC in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on HSBC in a report on Friday. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.94) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on HSBC in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 470.36 ($6.15).

HSBA opened at GBX 361.70 ($4.73) on Monday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £73.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 395 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 420.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 42,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

