Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stake Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,135,000 after acquiring an additional 688,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 149,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter.

HST stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

