HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.25

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.25 and last traded at $71.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HORIBA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.99.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

