Holowesko Partners Ltd. Increases Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. JD.com makes up about 0.2% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in JD.com by 42.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD stock opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.99.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JD. DZ Bank cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

