Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HCMLY has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Holcim from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Holcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Holcim currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

