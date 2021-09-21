Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

HCHDF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $1.91 on Friday. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

