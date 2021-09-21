Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 91 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

Shares of BURL opened at $292.26 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.99 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.19 and a 200-day moving average of $317.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

