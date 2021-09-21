Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of HYG opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.67 and a 200-day moving average of $87.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.56 and a one year high of $88.14.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

