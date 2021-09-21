Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barrington Research currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

HI opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average is $46.02. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 4.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 3.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Hillenbrand by 1.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.