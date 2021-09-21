HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 180 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 60.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,535,000 after buying an additional 1,992,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,072 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at $41,450,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,298,000 after buying an additional 271,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $183.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.75 and a 12 month high of $191.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

PKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.09.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

