HighTower Advisors LLC Has $789,000 Holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,401 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 51.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,135,000 after buying an additional 642,921 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,408,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 387,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1,769.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 245,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 232,500 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $934,000. 25.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPH opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. This is a positive change from Suburban Propane Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 134.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

