HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,783,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,767,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,823,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 77,486 shares in the last quarter.

PGHY stock opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05.

