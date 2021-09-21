HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,942 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $95.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.96. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.9481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Logitech International’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

