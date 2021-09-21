HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 20.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNS opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $89.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. The business had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

