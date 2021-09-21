Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:HGLB)

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.
HGLB stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.
In other news, Director Robert J. Froehlich bought 4,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $39,875.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
