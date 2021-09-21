Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:HGLB)

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

HGLB stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Get Highland Global Allocation Fund alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Froehlich bought 4,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $39,875.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.