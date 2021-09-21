Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 304 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $207,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 96.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 130.5% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $193.82. 94,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,248,801. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.09. The firm has a market cap of $178.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

