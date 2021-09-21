Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,280 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 69.1% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $377,000.

EPRF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.12. 40,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33.

