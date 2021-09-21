Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 261 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,426 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.8% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,354,103,000 after purchasing an additional 273,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,836,011,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,455,197,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,491,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,854,829,000 after purchasing an additional 314,995 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,938 shares of company stock worth $41,349,429 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $416.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $431.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.04.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

