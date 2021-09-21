Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,971 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,406 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 63,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $259.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,759. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $275.22. The company has a market capitalization of $254.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total transaction of $4,843,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 783,656 shares of company stock valued at $196,712,344. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

