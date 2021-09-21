Henry Boot PLC (BOOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) declared a dividend on Monday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henry Boot stock opened at GBX 289 ($3.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £385.22 million and a P/E ratio of 31.80. Henry Boot has a 12 month low of GBX 234 ($3.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 295 ($3.85). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 275.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 274.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Henry Boot in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

