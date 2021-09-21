HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEI. Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €82.70 ($97.29).

Shares of HEI opened at €64.14 ($75.46) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €73.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

