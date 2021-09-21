HedgeTrade (HEDG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $84,062.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001914 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $286.75 million and $84,062.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004885 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00029030 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000804 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001672 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00027846 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

