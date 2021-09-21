Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Express, Inc. is a leader in transportation and logistics. Heartland Express provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction. The company provides truckload transportation service to virtually all markets east of the Rocky Mountains at any length of haul. Heartland Express transports a variety of goods, including automotive parts, consumer goods, paper and plastic products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. The company serves the truckload transportation needs of the top shippers in America. Heartland operates in the United States and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HTLD. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $16.27 on Monday. Heartland Express has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $20.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Express by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Heartland Express by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

