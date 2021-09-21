Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 454,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,329,000 after buying an additional 3,449,768 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

PEAK opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

