HealthEquity’s (HQY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $92.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.70.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of HQY stock opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day moving average is $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,194.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $196,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,635 shares of company stock worth $2,658,878. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 200.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in HealthEquity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.