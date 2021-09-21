Head to Head Analysis: Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) versus Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Realty Income shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Realty Income’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.15 billion 9.55 $505.71 million $3.45 13.63 Realty Income $1.65 billion 15.94 $395.49 million $3.39 19.94

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Realty Income. Gaming and Leisure Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income pays out 83.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gaming and Leisure Properties and Realty Income, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 0 11 1 3.08 Realty Income 0 2 6 1 2.89

Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus target price of $50.54, indicating a potential upside of 7.48%. Realty Income has a consensus target price of $77.14, indicating a potential upside of 14.10%. Given Realty Income’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Realty Income is more favorable than Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 45.79% 21.96% 6.28% Realty Income 20.89% 3.21% 1.73%

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Realty Income on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business. The TRS Properties segment includes Hollywood Casino Perryville and Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

