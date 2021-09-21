HC Wainwright Lowers VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) Price Target to $6.00

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ VQS opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of -1.21. VIQ Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.51.
About VIQ Solutions
