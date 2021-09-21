HC Wainwright Lowers VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) Price Target to $6.00

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ VQS opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of -1.21. VIQ Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

