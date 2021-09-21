Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,700 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 287,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Haynes International stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,940. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $40.82. The company has a market cap of $465.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Haynes International by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,016,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,149,000 after buying an additional 309,238 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Haynes International by 261.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 259,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 188,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Haynes International by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 473,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after buying an additional 161,346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Haynes International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,118,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,868,000 after buying an additional 152,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Haynes International during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,000,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

