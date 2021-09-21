Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $29,000 Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Alleghany by 1.8% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alleghany by 18.4% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Alleghany by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Alleghany by 12.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Alleghany by 6.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $627.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $663.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $672.09. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $486.49 and a 12-month high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

