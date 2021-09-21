Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 38.60 Per Share

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) declared a dividend on Monday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 38.60 ($0.50) per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON HL opened at GBX 1,421.50 ($18.57) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,538.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,598.24. The stock has a market cap of £6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.79. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HL. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,590 ($20.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,646 ($21.51).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.