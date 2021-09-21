Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMS. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Maximus by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 1.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 6.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $488,810.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMS opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.72.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

