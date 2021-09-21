Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 216 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Harfst & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after acquiring an additional 245,712 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,896,000 after acquiring an additional 214,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after acquiring an additional 144,903 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 673.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,865,000 after acquiring an additional 119,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,859.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,170,000 after acquiring an additional 87,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $404.18 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.25 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $436.43 and a 200 day moving average of $434.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

