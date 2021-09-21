Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,718,106,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,646,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,529,020,000 after purchasing an additional 786,166 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $220.05 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $428.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.18 and a 200-day moving average of $229.74.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

