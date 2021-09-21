Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.
Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Haemonetics Company Profile
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
