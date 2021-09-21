Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $23.10

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.10, but opened at $22.50. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 5,448 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.38.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $762.02 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

