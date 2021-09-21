Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.32

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $27.38 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,508.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,730.53 or 0.06740652 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.87 or 0.00369976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.25 or 0.01264554 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00113550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.25 or 0.00523972 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.41 or 0.00539170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.62 or 0.00357020 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 84,333,720 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.