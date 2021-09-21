Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Grifols alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Grifols by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 17.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 18.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 1.1% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 144,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 17.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 14.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. Grifols has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Grifols will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.