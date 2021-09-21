Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the August 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.4 days.
GLRE stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $239.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.87%.
Separately, TheStreet cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.
Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile
Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
