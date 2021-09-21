Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the August 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.4 days.

GLRE stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $239.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 427.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 134,683 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,424,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after buying an additional 268,142 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.