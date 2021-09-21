Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,565,000 after buying an additional 51,933 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 344,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 136.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,104,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,524,000 after buying an additional 2,941,455 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

