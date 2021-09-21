Greenleaf Trust Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $614.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $618.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $621.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.71, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $453.76 and a 52-week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total transaction of $6,994,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $34,251,595. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.38.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

