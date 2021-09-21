Greenleaf Trust Buys Shares of 15,776 Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 100.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.2% during the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 152.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 85.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

