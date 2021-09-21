Greenleaf Trust Acquires 30 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $433.05 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.97 and a 52 week high of $450.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

