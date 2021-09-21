Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to report sales of $1.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,222,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 58,117 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,881 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,663,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,202,000 after acquiring an additional 753,131 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

