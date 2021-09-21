Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Graco were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 316.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.78 and a 1-year high of $80.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.