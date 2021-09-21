Grace Capital Sells 9,000 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Grace Capital decreased its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

