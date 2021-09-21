Grace Capital Boosts Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Grace Capital lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 85.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 122,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 37,755 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 76.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 3,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $112,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,973.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $652,878 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Nurix Therapeutics Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.