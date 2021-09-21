Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,812 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 144.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $36.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.